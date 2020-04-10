Harsh Vardhan chairs meeting with state health ministers to review COVID-19 management

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday chaired a meeting with state health ministers via video conferencing here from Nirman Bhawan to review actions on COVID-19 management.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, was also present in the meeting. Both the ministers took cognisance of arrangements made by states hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients and preparedness for challenges arising out of the virus spread.

On Thursday, Harsh Vardhan had addressed the Global Online Conference on COVID-19 and said that India is thoroughly equipped and is putting its best foot forward. “We have planned everything possible and are in constant touch with the World Health Organisation (WHO).”

He had added that India is prepared for the “worst” but he does not think the country will get there due to COVID-19 menace.

With an increase of 547 new COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours, India’s total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 6,412 on Friday.Out of the total cases, 5,709 are active patients and 503 of them have been cured/discharged, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.With 30 new deaths reported in the last 12 hours, the toll stands at 199.According to the ministry, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state after recording over 1,360 positive cases. Tamil Nadu comes second with 834 cases.The total number of cases reported in Delhi so far is 720.

Source: Times Of India