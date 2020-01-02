Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 02 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Haryana: Sisters refused passports on grounds of appearance

January 02
13:09 2020
NET Bureau

Narrating her ordeal, a girl said here on Wednesday that she and her sister were denied a passport by the concerned authorities citing that they look like Nepali.

“When we went to the passport office at Chandigarh, they saw our faces and wrote that we are Nepali. They ask us to prove our nationality,” said one of the sisters.

“We took the matter to the Minister Anil Vij only after which the process of making our passport started,” she added.

“One person named Bhagat Bahadur went with his daughters Santosh and Henna to the passport office Chandigarh for the passport. There they have denied passport and wrote ‘applicant seems to be Nepali’ on their documents,” said Ashok Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Ambala.

“I have taken cognizance of this as soon as it came to my notice and after my intervention both the sisters were called by the Passport office and now their passport will reach them very soon,” he added.

He said that inquiry will be conducted into the incident and appropriate action will be taken.

Source: India Today

