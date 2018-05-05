Have a Kitkat Break in Majuli!

NET Bureau, Chirasmrita Devi

“Have a Break, Have a Kitkat”

Yes, we all are aware of this tagline and the delighting chocolate bar associated with it. What’s more delighting is a campaign that was initiated and launched by Nestle Kitkat to explore different travel break experiences. Under the campaign, the packs of this widely loved chocolate bar was given the design of picture postcards having the name of different fascinating locations of India.

Majuli, world’s biggest river island snuggling in the middle of Brahmaputra, got featured in this ad campaign by Nestle. The Nestle team came up with this innovative idea of ‘My Travel Break’ to provide the consumers and audience a vivid experience of travel break. Apart from Majuli, locations like Kaziranga, Alleppey, Puducherry and Nubra Valley also got featured in the postcard packs.

So far they have released four videos of 15 seconds each to give a visual tour of the locations featured on the packs. However, the videos featuring Majuli and Kaziranga are not out yet.

Photo Courtesy: Anurag Sarmah