Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 05 May 2018

Northeast Today

Have a Kitkat Break in Majuli!

Have a Kitkat Break in Majuli!
May 05
13:17 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau, Chirasmrita Devi

“Have a Break, Have a Kitkat”

Yes, we all are aware of this tagline and the delighting chocolate bar associated with it. What’s more delighting is a campaign that was initiated and launched by Nestle Kitkat to explore different travel break experiences. Under the campaign, the packs of this widely loved chocolate bar was given the design of picture postcards having the name of different fascinating locations of India.

Majuli, world’s biggest river island snuggling in the middle of Brahmaputra, got featured in this ad campaign by Nestle. The Nestle team came up with this innovative idea of ‘My Travel Break’ to provide the consumers and audience a vivid experience of travel break. Apart from Majuli, locations like Kaziranga, Alleppey, Puducherry and Nubra Valley also got featured in the postcard packs.

So far they have released four videos of 15 seconds each to give a visual tour of the locations featured on the packs. However, the videos featuring Majuli and Kaziranga are not out yet.

Photo Courtesy: Anurag Sarmah

 

Tags
KitkatKitkat Break in MajuliKitkat Majuli
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.