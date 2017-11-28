Have Made Assam a Terrorist-Free State: CM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said Assam is now a “terrorist-free” state and does not have any law and order problem.

Sonowal said the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) had no strength in the state, and the people of state have decided to bring in peace.

“In Assam, there is no law and order problem. We have made Assam a terrorist-free state and peace is now prevailing,” he told reporters here.

Sonowal, who was here for the ‘Advantage Assam’ roadshow, said for the first time, the state was organising an investors’ summit, with the intention to attract local and global investments.

The summit would be held on February 3 and 4 next year and the state government would project Assam as the gateway to the ASEAN countries, he said.

Assam has identified sectors such as infrastructure, ports, waterways, agriculture, food processing, plastics, medical equipment and pharmaceuticals to attract investments.

Sonowal said the state has received investments worth Rs 6,500 crore in the last one year since he became the chief minister.

To a question, he said the state government had started the dredging of the Barak river and similar work would start on the Brahmaputra river in the next two to three months, he said.

PTI