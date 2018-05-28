Have to Work as Per Congress Direction: Karnataka CM

A day after sparking a storm over his remarks that he was at the mercy of the Congress, JD-S leader and Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday said his ruling ally had numbers that made its voice stronger in the coalition government.

“What mercy? They supported my party. According to their direction I have to work. That is my responsibility,” the Chief Minister told reporters in Delhi.

He was replying to a question related to his Sunday remarks that said he was at the “mercy” of the Congress and not the 6.5 crore people of Karnataka because his government had not received the full mandate which his party had sought in the May 12 elections.

Kumaraswamy is in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other union ministers to seek financial assistance for farm loan waiver — a “priority” for his government.

Before leaving Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi to meet Modi, a visibly angry Chief Minister told the media that he was of course “at the mercy of the Congress because of their strength. I have become the Chief Minister because of them.

“I have also the responsibility to protect the interest of the Karnataka state.”

