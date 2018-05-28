Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 28 May 2018

Northeast Today

Have to Work as Per Congress Direction: Karnataka CM

Have to Work as Per Congress Direction: Karnataka CM
May 28
15:58 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A day after sparking a storm over his remarks that he was at the mercy of the Congress, JD-S leader and Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday said his ruling ally had numbers that made its voice stronger in the coalition government.

“What mercy? They supported my party. According to their direction I have to work. That is my responsibility,” the Chief Minister told reporters in Delhi.

He was replying to a question related to his Sunday remarks that said he was at the “mercy” of the Congress and not the 6.5 crore people of Karnataka because his government had not received the full mandate which his party had sought in the May 12 elections.

Kumaraswamy is in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other union ministers to seek financial assistance for farm loan waiver — a “priority” for his government.

Before leaving Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi to meet Modi, a visibly angry Chief Minister told the media that he was of course “at the mercy of the Congress because of their strength. I have become the Chief Minister because of them.

“I have also the responsibility to protect the interest of the Karnataka state.”

-IANS

Tags
Karnataka CMKumaraswamy
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.