Hayuliang District Hospital to be Renamed as Kalikho Pul Memorial Hospital

The Arunachal Pradesh State Cabinet while paying rich tribute to Late Kalikho Pul and remembering his immense contribution to the state has decided to rename the District Hospital, Hayuliang as Kalikho Pul Memorial District Hospital, Hayuliang.

The Cabinet in its meeting on Friday also approved adoption of procurement policy of State Government in line with revised GFR, 2017 of Government of India and implementation of Government-e-Market place (GeM) under Rule 149 of GFR 2017.

Government-e-Market (GeM) place is an end to end system from vendor/buyer registration to payment, where common user goods and services can be procured by various government organisations through the national e-procurement portal.

This step of the council of ministers will help in curbing corruption by minimising Government’s human interface. Public procurement will be transformed by leveraging technology such as online market places and e-tendering. The Government-e-Market (GeM) also offers other advantages like minimising prices while maximising ease, efficiency and transparency. It will also help enhance processes in ways such as demand aggregation, real time price discovery and prompt automated payments.

Vendors are free to register under the GeM platform. State Government shall promote local vendors under the policy. The platform also ensures timely payment. Government departments will soon start procurement under GeM.

The Cabinet further gave positive nod to the commitment of Chief Minister Pema Khandu to improve quality of education in the state. In addition to doing away with the no detention policy, the Cabinet approved to restore Board Examination system for Class V and Class VIII in all the schools operating in the State.