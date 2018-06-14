Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 14 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

HC Notice to Assam Govt, NC Hills Council on Extension of Term

June 14
13:06 2018
The Gauhati High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Assam government and the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council on a petition challenging the extension of the council’s term by six months by the state government without holding election.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ajit Singh and Justice Achintya Malla Bujor Baruah, issued the notice after hearing the PIL filed by Samarjit Haflongbar, former Chief Executive Member of the Council and former MLA.

The petitioner submitted that the Assam Hills Area Department’s Commissioner and Secretary issued a notification on May 31 to extend the term of the council for six months from the date of expiry on June 3.

The term was extended on the ground that about 80 per cent of the Council’s officers are engaged in updation work of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and therefore it would be difficult to hold the election.

However, the petitioner said only five per cent of officers and staff members of the Council are engaged in NRC updation work, according to data received under the Right to Information Act.

The petitioner prayed for setting aside the notification and a direction to the state government for holding the Council elections immediately.

The court fixed the case for further hearing on July 17.

-PTI

