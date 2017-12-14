Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 14 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

HC Notice to Tripura Govt, Centre, CBI on Journalist Killing

HC Notice to Tripura Govt, Centre, CBI on Journalist Killing
December 14
11:40 2017
The Tripura High Court has issued separate notices to the state government, the Centre and the CBI seeking a reply as to why a CBI probe should not be ordered into the killing of TV journalist Shantanu Bhowmik.

The journalist was hacked to death on September 20 last when he went to Mandai in West Tripura district to cover a protest by the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT).

The writ petition filed by the journalist’s father Sadhan Bhowmik, seeking a CBI probe, came up for hearing on Tuesday.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice T Vaiphei and Justice S Talapatra served the notices after studying the submission of advocate Samrat Kar Bhowmik, who represented the petitioner.

Tripura Advocate General Bijan Chandra Das said the court had issued notice to all the three parties. The petition will be again heard on December 20, he said.

The journalist’s father had filed the case on December 7 last. Earlier he had expressed dissatisfaction over the investigation being conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the state government.

-PTI

Journalist killing, Shantanu Bhowmik, Tripura high court
