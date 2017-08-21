Mon, 21 Aug 2017

HCP-D Zosangbera Faction Welcomes Mizoram Govt Decision to Hold Talks

August 21
17:45 2017
Manipur-based Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic) led by H Zosangbera on Monday welcomed the Mizoram government’s decision to hold peace talks with the HPC (D) faction led by Lalhmingthanga Sanate.

A press statement issued by John F Hmar, Information and Publicity Secretary of the HPC (D) expressed the wish that the talks be successful. Zosangbera faction said that the talks with Sanate’s faction would pave the way for early and permanent solution to the vexed Hmar problem.

The state government had decided to hold talks with Sanate’s faction of the HPC (D) within this month and with the Zosangbera faction next month which had been nearing conclusion.

Sanate was the founder president of the HPC (D) when the outfit went underground soon after the surrender of HPC cadres following the agreement inked with Mizoram government in July 1994.

He was ousted as president by Zosangbera faction after he signed Suspension of Operation (SoO) with the Manipur government along with the Kuki militant groups.

-PTI

H Zosangbera HPC HPC-D Lalhmingthanga Sanate
