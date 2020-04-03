Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 03 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

HDFC Group pledges Rs 150 crore support to PM-Cares Fund

HDFC Group pledges Rs 150 crore support to PM-Cares Fund
April 03
01:34 2020
Financial services conglomerate HDFC Group on Thursday said it has committed Rs 150 crore to the PM-Cares Fund to support the government for its relief and rehabilitation measures towards the Covid-19 pandemic. “These are uncertain and trying times for all of us. The HDFC Group’s support to the PM Cares Fund is to commend the exemplary efforts of the Central & State governments, armed and paramilitary forces, local police, healthcare professionals and sanitation workers across the country, who are working tirelessly day in and out to fight the pandemic,” HDFC Ltd chairman Deepak Parek said in a statement.

The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-Cares Fund) was set up on March 28 to raise money for combating coronavirus outbreak and to provide relief to the affected.

Source: The Economic times

