Fri, 27 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

‘He came like an angel’: UP cop rescued by ‘ Haji Saab’ during anti-CAA protest

December 27
15:54 2019
NET Bureau

In the midst of violence and protests across the country, there are some stories of bravery and kindness which stand out. One such incident happened in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad during protest against the citizenship law on December 20.

Ajay Kumar, a policeman, was in Firozabad that day and was surrounded by the violent mob which attacked him. “Mob surrounded me and started thrashing. I sustained injuries on my hand and head,” said Kumar. A thought crossed his mind that he would not survive.

“Haji sahab came and rescued me. He came like an angel in my life. Had it not been for him, I would have been killed,” said Kumar.

The braveheart, Hajji Qadir, came to Kumar’s rescue and took him to his home and later dropped him to the police station after the situation was brought under control.

“He gave me water and his clothes and assured I will be safe. He took me to the police station later,” Kumar said, sitting with Qadir and giving details about the incident.

Qadir was reading namaaz at a mosque nearby when he heard about the incident. “I was told a policeman has been surrounded by the mob. He was severely injured, I assured him that I will save him. I didn’t know his name at the time, what I did was for humanity,” Qadir said, recalling the violent protests of December 20.

Uttar Pradesh saw violence at multiple places, including Firozabad, during protests against the citizenship law. Protesters set on fire at least six vehicles, including those of policemen, in Firozabad, forcing police to use tear-gas shells to disperse them and control the situation.

Police said five people were killed in Firozabad violence and some of their men were injured in the clashes.

Source: Hindstantimes

