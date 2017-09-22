Head Constable Suspended for Assaulting Journalist in Arunachal

A head constable was suspended for allegedly assaulting a journalist in Itanagar during a 12-hour Arunachal Pradesh bandh on Tuesday, police said on Friday.

The action was taken by the capital complex SP Sagar Singh Kalsi on Thursday after the state media fraternity filed an FIR. They also submitted a memorandum to the home minister.

On Wednesday, Home Minister Kumar Waii had assured prompt action against the erring policeman when a delegation of Arunachal Press Club (APC), Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalist (APUWJ) and Arunachal Electronic Media Association (AEMA) members apprised him of the incident.

-PTI