Health Ministry organizes a national level training workshop for all the states on COVID-19 management

Health Ministry is organizing a national level training workshop today for all the states and hospitals from other Ministries on COVID-19 management.

The workshop to be organized in New Delhi, will train the trainers for COVID-19. It will give training on hospital preparedness and non-pharmaceutical interventions, infection prevention, standard precautions, environmental cleaning, disinfection and biomedical waste management, risk communications and community engagement and other aspects to tackle the situation related to novel Coronavirus.

Yesterday, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said that such workshop will be taken up to the district level.

Source: News On Air