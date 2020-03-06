Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 06 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Health Ministry organizes a national level training workshop for all the states on COVID-19 management

Health Ministry organizes a national level training workshop for all the states on COVID-19 management
March 06
12:36 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Health Ministry is organizing a national level training workshop today for all the states and hospitals from other Ministries on COVID-19 management.

The workshop to be organized in New Delhi, will train the trainers for COVID-19. It will give training on hospital preparedness and non-pharmaceutical interventions, infection prevention, standard precautions, environmental cleaning, disinfection and biomedical waste management, risk communications and community engagement and other aspects to tackle the situation related to novel Coronavirus.

Yesterday, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said that such workshop will be taken up to the district level.

Source: News On Air

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.