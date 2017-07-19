Wed, 19 Jul 2017

Heavy Downpour, Power Line Snaps in Shillong

July 19
17:20 2017
Heavy rains on Wednesday lashed most parts of Shillong leading to massive traffic snarls as a tree fell down on a power line snapping it and damaging two vehicles. No one was injured in the incident, the police said.

The incident took place in the morning rush hour when a huge tree in the premises of St Mary’s college crashed on a power line snapping it and damaging two vehicles, East Khasi Hills district Deputy Commissioner P S Dkhar said.

A team of the Meghalaya Fire and Emergency Services and forest department officials rushed to the spot to clear the road, he said.

The road connects the busiest road in Shillong, which was closed for traffic for a few hours, leading to massive traffic snarls across the city.

The MeT department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Meghalaya in the next 24 hours.

-PTI

Shillong
