Heavy Rain in Arunachal Triggers Floods, Landslides

Surface communication in several parts of Arunachal Pradesh has been disrupted in the second wave of flood and landslides triggered by heavy rains since the last couple of days.

Surface communication between Banderdewa and Itanagar has been affected after a portion of the NH-415 near Karsingsa eroded on Friday. However, the administration has diverted the traffic from Banderdewa to Nirjuli via Harmuti-Doimukh road, an official report said.

Incessant rain also triggered landslides in several parts of the state. Anjaw district remained cut off from rest of the state after several stretches on Tezu-Hawai road was hit by landslides in the last two days severely hampering connectivity of the border district, the report said.

The bailey bridge over Eze river collapsed on Thursday evening disconnecting the Hunli-Desali block in Dibang Valley district from the rest of the country, it report said.

Namsai district is the worst hit district as all low lying areas in it have been submerged by flood waters of Noa Dihing and Lohit rivers along with their tributaries, which are all in high spate.

Namsai deputy commissioner R K Sharma said that around 300 families were affected in the second wave of flood while six villages under Lekang circle namely Rongali Beel, Raja Beel, Dirak Miri, Lekang Gohain, Nongtaw Khampti and Mokrun were badly affected.

“Around 2000 hectares of agriculture land are being inundated by flood water,” the DC said adding reports of massive soil erosion along with losses of private properties have been received from various pockets of the district.

The NDRF team, which is camping at Namsai, has been dispatched to Tezu, he said.

Incessant rain also triggered landslides at two different points on the Koyu-Kora stretch in East Siang district cutting off Koyu circle from rest of the state.

Flash flood also hit Silluk village under Mebo circle of East Siang district.

As abutment of the Siku Bridge on NH-13 connecting Mebo Sub-Division and Eastern Arunachal from Pasighat and mainland has been washed away by the surging waters of Siku-Sirum Rivers due to incessant heavy rainfall in the last few days, the East

Siang District Administration has issued Executive Order on August 10, prohibiting the crossing of commuters on the said bridge from Ayeng to Mebo by any kind of three and four wheelers with immediate effect,until restoration of the said bridge by concerned authorities .

Earlier on Thursday the East Siang DC,Tamiyo Tatak along with Administrative officers of Mebo-Sub-Division, DDMO, BRTF authorities of Project Bahmank, Raneghat inspected Siku Bridge and found that only 20% of the road space connecting the bridge is left.

The DA has instructed for deployment of necessary police personnel at Siku Bridge point w.e.f. August 10 evening till restoration

/provisional arrangement is made by the Highway authority of the said road , to regulate forceful crossing of the bridge by the commuters.

Meanwhile, the Mighty Siang continues to be in spate and the DA has alerted the citizens to keep away from the rivers banks and turbulent streams.

Till filing of the report, Sibo Korong which washed way a large portion of boundary wall of Giidi Notko on Thurday is showing signs of slowly receding. The incessant rainfall has affected and submerged paddy fields and water logging has been reported in pockets of the Pasighat township including Police Colony. The DDMA authorities are constantly monitoring the situation.

