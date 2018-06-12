Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 12 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Heavy Rain Triggers Flood in Mizoram

Heavy Rain Triggers Flood in Mizoram
June 12
18:01 2018
Heavy monsoon rain has triggered flood in Lunglei and Aizawl district of Mizoram on Tuesday, officials said.

State School Education department declared today and tomorrow as holidays for all schools due to the heavy downpour. Over 1000 people have been evacuated to safer places in the two districts due to the flood, they said.

Over 250 families living along the Khawthlangtuipui river in Lunglei district were evacuated to safer places as around 180 houses were submerged in the flood triggered by heavy rain since Sunday night, police said.

The water level of the river continued to rise as heavy rainfall continued unabated today submerging over 100 houses in Tiperabagh and 70 houses in Serhuan village while around 30 houses were submerged in Tlabung town, they said.

State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation department officials said large areas of paddy cultivation in Lunglei district were submerged by the flood.

At least 10 houses were submerged in Sairang village, about 30-km west of Aizawl by flood waters of river Tlawng. Around 30 families were evacuated to safer places, the police said.

Many roads in the state were blocked due to landslides and mudslides rendering Lunglei district and beyond inaccessible from Aizawl and other places, officials said.

The road towards Lengpui Airport from Aizawl was blocked at Hunthar due to landslides triggered by rain, they said.

-PTI

Lengpui Airport
