Heavy Rains Expected In Northeast During Durga Puja

NET Bureau

The northeast region is likely to bear the brunt of cyclone ‘Titli’ during the Durga Puja as heavy to very rain is expected during the next week.

Meghalaya Government on Thursday has alerted all the eleven districts to be on high alert in view of the cyclonic air circulation. An order from the disaster management department to all the eleven DCs and civil sub-divisional officers had stated that the line departments are to be on maximum alert and monitor the situation in their areas regularly.

The order has been issued as MET department has warned that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated place in the State From Friday.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that the severe cyclonic storm ‘Titli’will hit Assam in between Friday and Monday.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati, the cyclone left the coast of West Bengal which will intensify in the next 12 hours and is likely to move northwest wards, thereafter it will re-curve to northeast wards and later to move towards Odisha. The deputy commissioners have also been advised to activate Incidence Response Team.