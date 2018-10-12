Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 12 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Heavy Rains Expected In Northeast During Durga Puja

Heavy Rains Expected In Northeast During Durga Puja
October 12
17:16 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The northeast region is likely to bear the brunt of cyclone ‘Titli’ during the Durga Puja as heavy to very rain is expected during the next week.

Meghalaya Government on Thursday has alerted all the eleven districts to be on high alert in view of the cyclonic air circulation. An order from the disaster management department to all the eleven DCs and civil sub-divisional officers had stated that the line departments are to be on maximum alert and monitor the situation in their areas regularly.

The order has been issued as MET department has warned that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated place in the State From Friday.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that the severe cyclonic storm ‘Titli’will hit Assam in between Friday and Monday.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati, the cyclone left the coast of West Bengal which will intensify in the next 12 hours and is likely to move northwest wards, thereafter it will re-curve to northeast wards and later to move towards Odisha. The deputy commissioners have also been advised to activate Incidence Response Team.

Tags
cyclonecyclone titlyDurga PujafloodHeavy Rainnortheastrain during durga pujarain in arunachal pradeshrain in assamrain in manipurrain in meghalayarain in mizoramrain in nagalandrain in northeastrain in sikkimrain in tripura
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.