Tue, 05 Sep 2017

Heavy Rains Lash West Sikkim, Agartala; Several Areas Affected

September 04
21:52 2017
Heavy rains lashed several parts of Yuksam in West Sikkim during the past few days causing landslides and severely damaging roads in the area. Normal Life was affected in Yuksam as heavy rains led to landslides across Yuksam-Dubdi GPU. Heavy damage to roads, houses and other infrastructure was reported from several places in Yuksam.

The Yuksam Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has alerted residents living at vulnerable areas like landslide prone zones and advised them to move to safer locations. Landslides have been reported from almost the entire stretch of Yuksam Subdivision, Yuksam SDM Sonam R Lepcha said.

Meanwhile, incessant rain in Agartala and its outskirts has inundated a large area and over 2000 people of 511 families had to take shelter in 25 camps, a senior official said on Monday.

“Twelve boats were engaged in rescuing people and NDRF personnel were alerted. Water of the river Howrah is flowing above the danger level in Agartala,” West Tripura District Magistrate Milind Ramteke said.

Chief Minister Manik Sarkar visited the river embankment, locally called ‘Howrah Bundh’ at Melar Maath area on Sunday night. Met office said 109.25 mm of rainfall was recorded in Agartala on Monday morning and there is a possibility of heavy rain on Monday night.

-PTI

agartalaWest SikkimYuksam
