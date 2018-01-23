Helpful Govt to Bring Solution Faster: Ram Madhav in Nagaland

A day after the Naga Hoho, an apex Naga tribal body, objected to the holding of polls in Nagaland next month before resolving the insurgency issue, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav on Monday said a new and helpful state government would bring the solution faster.

The Assemble election would have to be held as there are constitutional obligations which cannot be avoided, said Madhav, BJP national general secretary, in-charge of poll bound states of Nagaland and Tripura.

“The peace process between Government of India and the NSCN(IM) have progressed to a great extent. We need a government that will be helpful in finalising the framework agreement,” he said in Dimapur at a programme where newly joined BJP members were felicitated.

The expectations for a lasting peace have gone up in Nagaland, which had been hit by insurgency for decades, after the Centre and the NSCN(IM) signed a framework agreement in 2015. President Ram Nath Kovind had said in December last year that Nagaland was at the threshold of making history as the final agreement on the Naga political issue would soon be arrived at and a lasting peace achieved.

The NSCN(IM) has been engaged with peace talks with the interlocutor of the central government since 1997 when they announced a ceasefire agreement after a bloody insurgency movement which started in Nagaland soon after country’s independence.

“The Narendra Modi government is committed to bring peace in the state,” he said and called upon these groups that did not join the peace process to do it. Madhav appealed to all political leaders of Nagaland to join the BJP for a stable government to be formed after the election for the 60-member Assembly to be held on February 27.

Naga Hoho president Chuba Ozukum said in New Delhi on Sunday that all tribals, civil society, political leaders have said in once voice that they want a solution to the Naga issue before elections.

