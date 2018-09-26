Here’s the List of Services where Aadhar is Required or not Required

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the constitutional validity of Centre’s flagship Aadhaar scheme, but with modifications.

The apex court’s five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said Aadhaar will be mandatory for host of government schemes while it has struck down compulsory linking of the biometric identification card with several other services.

SC has struck down Section 57 of Aadhaar Act permitting private entities to avail Aadhaar data and ruled that Aadhaar authentication data cannot be stored for more than six months. The bench also struck down the national security exception under the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act.

The verdict was pronounced on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhaar scheme and its enabling 2016 law. The bench had on May 10 reserved the verdict on the matter after a marathon hearing that went on for 38 days, spanning four-and-half months.

There are three sets of judgements being pronounced. The first of the three verdicts was pronounced by Justice A K Sikri who wrote the judgement for himself, CJI and Justice A M Khanwilkar. Justice Chandrachud and Justice A Bhushan, who are part of the bench, have written their individual opinions.

Here is the list of services where Aadhaar will be required

- Aadhaar will be mandatory for PAN linking

- It will be required for filing ITRs

- Aadhaar will be required for availing government welfare services like PDS

Here is the list of services where Aadhaar will be not required

- Not compulsory for Central Board of Secondary Examination, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for medical entrance and the University Grants Commission

- Not compulsory for school admissions

- Aadhaar not needed for opening a bank account

- No mobile company can demand Aadhaar details

- Private companies can’t seek Aadhaar data

- Aadhar is not mandatory for mobile phone connections

- Aadhaar not mandatory for obtaining a new SIM cards

- Aadhaar not required for financial services like PPF, NSC

