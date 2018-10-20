Heroes of Anglo-Kuki War Remembered

NET Bureau

Paying homage to the departed souls of Kukis who valiantly fought for their rights and freedom, a centenary commemoration of Anglo-Kuki war (1917-19) was held at Tuibong village, about 60 km south of Imphal in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Wednesday.

Colourful performances by the Lamhil kuki cultural research centre, Mizo cultural troupe, Zou cultural troupe, ICI Central choir, KCC Tuibong church choir and artistes Kugaa and Kapu marked the day’s event which was organised by the Anglo-Kuki war Centenary Commemoration Committee.

Manipur Health and family welfare minister L Jayentakumar Singh attended the historic event which was participated by the who’s who of Kukis in the region besides village chiefs.

Speaking on the occasion and saluting the immense sacrifice made by Kuki leaders in the past, Minister Jayentakumar who was once posted as the judicial magistrate in the area before joining politics said that today is one of the important days, not only for the Kukis but for all the people.

He said that people observe and pray to our forefathers who sacrificed their lives because of their spirit and concern so it is high time to come forward together.

“Let us negate the differences. We should try to think and materialise our forefather’s spirit of unity,” he said.

Many important personalities also spoke and share their comments and observation during the day’s event.

On the other hand President PS Haokip of Kuki National Organisation (KNO) in a written speech which was made available to the media during the gathering, said that they commemorate the anniversary of the Anglo-Kuki war, a war that their forefathers fought to preserve the integrity of our ancestral lands in the hills of present-day Manipur.

The commemoration date for the Anglo-Kuki war or Kuki rising (1917-1919) was chosen on Oct. 17 as on this fateful day in 1917, Lonpi village in present-day Chandel district in Manipur, was burnt down, he said.

With the unity of people and meaningful dialogue, sooner due political settlement will follow which will establish the much needed political security for the Kuki people and peaceful coexistence with time immemorial neighbours, he added.

It may be mentioned that at present the Kuki armed groups operating in Manipur including KNO which is an umbrella organisation of some Kuki groups, signed suspension of operation involving centre and state governments since 2008 to pave way for dialogue which commenced in 2016.

Earlier in the day, a monolith inscribing the gallant Kuki chiefs and commoners who fought for their rights during the Anglo-Kuki war or Kuki rising (1917-2019) was also unveiled with a traditional gun salute by the Kuki Chief Association Churachandpur at Songpi village, about 3 km south-west of Churachandpur district headquarters.

SOURCE: Eastern Mirror