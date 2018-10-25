Heroin recovered in Kohima

NET Bureau

Kohima Police personnel manning Kuzama interstate check gate while conducting routine checking of vehicles detected 739 grams (approx) of suspected heroin in the cavities of a Maruti Gypsy vehicle on October 23.

According to additional superintendent of Police & PRO, Kohima, the heroin was wrapped in polythene and concealed inside plastic cases.

In this connection, two occupants of the vehicle identified as R.K. Hopingson (38 years), son of Khezhu, village Phaibung Khunou, PS Tadubi, dist Senapati, Manipur and L. Rebeca (38 years), wife of Th. Joseph, village Koidi Makha, PO Maram, PS Tadubi, dist Senapati, Manipur were arrested and a regular case under NDPS Act has been registered against them.

he seized heroin is estimated to be worth Rs. eight lakhs in the local black market.

In another incident, a written complaint was lodged on December 4, 2017 against one Shankar Barik (35 years), son of Karanadhar Barik, village Kismatpatna, PO/PS Bhupatinagar, dist Burpa Medinipur, West Bengal, P/A Bhimpore Kadaiya Nani, Daman for duping two individuals of their money amounting to Rs. 5,70,000. Based on this complaint, Kohima police investigated the case and eventually traced the accused person who had fled to Daman. With the assistance of local police of Daman and Diu, the accused was arrested on October 12, 2018, and has been brought to Kohima for further proceedings.

SOURCE: Nagaland Post