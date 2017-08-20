Mon, 21 Aug 2017

Heroin Seized, 2 Myanmar Nationals Arrested in Mizoram

Heroin Seized, 2 Myanmar Nationals Arrested in Mizoram
August 20
20:29 2017
Police seized heroin worth Rs 25 lakh at the Mizoram-Myanmar border town of Champhai and two Myanmarese nationals were arrested.

The heroin weighing 700 gm and reportedly smuggled from Myanmar, was seized on Sarurday, the police said on Sunday.

The Myanmarese nationals, Lalengliana (19) of Tahan and Vansuihhmung (30) of Falam, were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the police said.

They were produced before a district court on Sunday.

-PTI

