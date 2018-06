Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department officials seized over 232 grams of heroin and arrested five persons in this connection from Champhai town, department spokesman said on Sunday.

The spokesman said the contraband worth around Rs 13.5 lakh in the local market was seized on Saturday night.

The heroin was reportedly smuggled from Myanmar, the spokesman said, adding five persons all belonging to Champhai district were arrested in this connection.

-PTI