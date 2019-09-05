Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 05 Sep 2019

Northeast Today

Heroin worth over Rs 4 crore seized, 10 arrested

September 05
15:48 2019
NET Bureau

Meghalaya police have seized and arrested ten persons including two women from the city and Guwahati for their alleged involvement in the drug smuggling racket. Acting on a tip-off, the anti-narcotics task force (ANTF), led by sub-divisional police officer Jagpal Singh, has arrested a person from Shillong and conducted raids in Guwahati, with the help of Assam police on Monday and Tuesday, East Khasi Hills district SP Claudia Lyngwa said.

She said the arrested drug peddlers include seven from Manipur, two from Meghalaya and one from Assam.
A racket of drug suppliers has been busted and a total of 1,195 grams of heroin, worth around Rs 4-5 crore, was seized from their possession during the operation, Lyngwa told reporters here on Wednesday. “This is our biggest catch. We have made up our minds that we will hit on the suppliers’ side,” she said.

Lyngwa said the entry of drugs from Manipur has been blocked by the police and due to dearth of supply, the smugglers have now been trying to change their route

Source: Times Now

assam drug smuggling guwahati heroin meghalaya Meghalaya police
