Heroin Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh Seized in Mizoram, Two Held

Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department officials have seized 36 grams of heroin in Aizawl and arrested two persons, department spokesman said on Tuesday.

The contraband seized on Monday evening was worth around Rs 1.5 lakh and was reportedly being smuggled from Myanmar, the spokesman said.

Two persons – Ngunremi (18) of Ramtlan village in Myanmar and S Lalhmingmawia (31) of Aizawl were arrested in this connection.

The two accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

