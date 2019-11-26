Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 26 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Heroin worth Rs 31.84 lakh seized in Mizoram, six held

Heroin worth Rs 31.84 lakh seized in Mizoram, six held
November 26
12:46 2019
NET Bureau

Officials of the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department have seized over 796 grams of heroin worth Rs 31.84 lakh from two districts and arrested six persons including two women, an official said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials seized the contraband from Ruantlang village, near India-Myanmar border, and Champhai town on Saturday and also from the state capital on Sunday, the department’s spokesperson Peter Zohmingthanga.

The accused were arrested for their alleged involvement in smuggling of the heroin and booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, he said.

They were produced before the respective district courts and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

Source: Business Standard

heroinmizoramMizoram Excise and Narcotics department
