Fri, 25 Aug 2017

Northeast Today

Heroin Worth Rs 34.50 Lakh Seized in Mizoram, 3 Held

Heroin Worth Rs 34.50 Lakh Seized in Mizoram, 3 Held
August 25
17:23 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Mizoram police seized 965 gm of heroin worth Rupees 34.50 lakh from two places in Mizoram since Thursday, an official statement said on Friday.

Three persons were arrested in this connection and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The seizure was reportedly the largest-ever heroin haul in the state so far.

In the first incident, the police seized 910 gm of heroin at Sesih hamlet in Champhai district bordering Myanmar on Thursday. A Myanmarese national identified as Vanlalliana was arrested, the police said. He hails from Saeh village in Tiddim district of Myanmar.

The police also seized 55 gm of heroin in Aizawl on Friday and arrested two persons in this connection. The persons were identified as Guhe Ahamad Laskar (42) and Saidul Islam Laskar (22), both from Cachar district in Assam.

-PTI

Tags
heroinMizoram Heroin
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.