Heroin Worth Rs 34.50 Lakh Seized in Mizoram, 3 Held

Mizoram police seized 965 gm of heroin worth Rupees 34.50 lakh from two places in Mizoram since Thursday, an official statement said on Friday.

Three persons were arrested in this connection and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The seizure was reportedly the largest-ever heroin haul in the state so far.

In the first incident, the police seized 910 gm of heroin at Sesih hamlet in Champhai district bordering Myanmar on Thursday. A Myanmarese national identified as Vanlalliana was arrested, the police said. He hails from Saeh village in Tiddim district of Myanmar.

The police also seized 55 gm of heroin in Aizawl on Friday and arrested two persons in this connection. The persons were identified as Guhe Ahamad Laskar (42) and Saidul Islam Laskar (22), both from Cachar district in Assam.

