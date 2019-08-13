Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 13 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Heroin worth Rs 4.5 cr seized in Meghalaya, woman arrested

Heroin worth Rs 4.5 cr seized in Meghalaya, woman arrested
August 13
11:08 2019
NET Bureau

Meghalaya Police seized 930 grams of heroin from a drug peddler on the outskirts of the state capital, in one of the biggest drug hauls in the state.

The East Khasi Hills district police said on Monday that the drug was worth between Rs 4 to 4.5 crore in the black market.

Acting on a tip off, police intercepted a night-super bus coming from Manipur at Mawryngkneng in the early hours of August 11.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Claudia Lyngwa said the drug was recovered from a special chamber concealed inside the luggage cabin of the bus.

Lyngwa said that the cleverly designed compartment points to the fact that there was a syndicate trying to smuggle in banned items into the state.

The bus was designed to accommodate several secret cabinets to conceal smuggled goods and there may be other buses which may have similar compartments, the SP added.

The drugs were concealed in 80 soap boxes inside three bags within the secret compartment, according to SDPO Sardar Jagpal Singh Dhanoa, in-charge Anti Narcotics Task Force.

Meanwhile, police arrested a woman, identified as Veineithem Haokip of Churachandpur district of Manipur. A juvenile detained along with the drug peddler has been sent to a children’s home.

Source: The Assam Tribune

