High-Level Probe Ordered into CPI-M Leader’s Death: Tripura CM

Two days after senior CPI(M) leader Tapas Sutradhar was found dead on the road with his throat slit, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Wednesday told the opposition members in the Assembly that he has ordered a “high-level” inquiry into the case.

Sutradhar (55), who was a Zilla Parishad member in North Tripura during the CPI(M) rule in the state, was allegedly killed on his way back home from a wedding on Monday night at Padmabil area of Unakoti district.

Around the same time, a TV journalist was also allegedly attacked at Dharmanagar town of North Tripura district. Suman Debnath suffered a deep cut on his throat and is undergoing treatment at a district hospital.

The chief minister, during the Zero Hour in the House, said action would be taken against those found involved in Sutradhar’s killing. He, however, did not mention anything about the attack on the journalist.

“I have already directed DGP AK Sukla to look into the matter. The superintendent of police in Unakoti district has already visited the spot and examined the FIR filed with the Panisagar police station,” the CM, who also holds the Home portfolio, said while replying to a question by CPI(M) MLA Tapan Chakraborty.

Soon after Deb’s reply, CPI(M) MLA Sudhan Das rose to his feet to point out that a TV journalist was also attacked on the same day and in a similar fashion.

Taking an exception to the MLA’s remark, the government’s Chief Whip Kalyani Roy referred to the killings of two more scribes – Santanu Bhowmik and Sudip Dutta-Bhowmik – last year, when the CPI(M) was still in power.

The CPI(M) had maintained a “studied silence” over the two cases, she alleged.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Manik Sarkar, along with two MLAs, visited Sutradhar’s family today.

Sources in the CPI(M) party said the 55-year-old slain leader’s family members sought a “thorough” probe into the case, during their meeting with Sarkar.

