‘Highest Mountain Biking Race in the World’ in Sikkim from 26th June

Sikkim’s North District Administration in collaboration with Mountain Goats Adventure Company and Hub Outdoors is organizing EPIC 17000 Mountain Biking Race the ‘highest Mountain Biking race in the World’ from 26 to 29 June this year. The theme for this year race is “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and “Secure Himalayas”.

Last year the race could make a mark in the Red Bull events. This year the aim is to take the race globally and make a mark in the mountain biking calendar of the World. Adventure tourism has been widely promoted by Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling for empowering the youth and entrepreneurship development. The EPIC 17K event strives to achieve the vision of the State Government for sustainable development of tourism in the Sikkim.

A preparatory meeting was conducted on Thursday by the District Collector Karma R. Bonpo and was attended by Sr SP North K.D Shangderpa, ADC North, SDM Mangan, Pipons Lachen Dzumsa, Representatives of Mountain Goats Adventure Company and Hub Outdoors, TAAS and MNP.

The EPIC 17K Mountain Terrain Biking Race is the unique race being held in North Sikkim, where riders will get to experience riding at an elevation of upto 17800. It is a race that will test not only endurance of the riders but also the ride presents the most panoramic views of the Sikkim.

The EPIC 17K is organized as a four stage race and covers a distance of almost 330 kilometers. The first day of the ride starts from Mangan and the riders will ride upto Lachung town. The next day the ride will be from Lachung and go right upto Yumesamdong and back to Lachung. The third day the riders will ride from Lachung to Thangu on the Lachen axis. The final day of the race will from Thangu to Gurudongmar Lake which will be the final destination of the race. The stages of the race are staggered in such a manner where the obstacles presented to the riders will increase as the stage progresses.

Speaking during the meeting the District Collector, North stated that the EPIC 17K was started in 2017 and the current race is the second edition of the race. While the first race was limited to just the local riders of the state, the current version will see participants from neighboring states of India and countries such as Bhutan and Nepal.

The District Collector also stated that the program has potential to be a game changer for development of tourism in the district and move the entire industry towards high value tourism in the state. The race will act as a platform to showcase the abundant bio diversity, unique geology and scenic beauty of the district. It will also attract the youth of the state into the industry thereby promoting entrepreneurship among them.

The District Collector also enlisted the support of stakeholder such as Dzumsas, Indian Army, ITBPF, Mangan Nagar Panchayat, TAAS to make the program a success. He stated that the Indian Army will be providing medical support and other logistic support to the race. The youth of Lachen and Lachung will provide logistics and other support to the event. The rescue team in case of any emergency will be lead by Kazi Sherpa, an eminent Everester from Sikkim. Ambulances and two medical units would follow the riders both from the front and back and ensure safety of the riders.

The total prize money of the race is Rs 2,50,000 and is being jointly sponsored by the District Administration and Rajya Sabha MP Hissey Lachungpa.