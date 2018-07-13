Hima Das Becomes First Indian Woman to Win Gold in World Junior Athletics

Indian sprinter Hima Das created history on Thursday by becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships 2018. The 18-year-old clocked 51.46 seconds in 400-metres in women’s final.

Das is the first woman to win a gold medal in a World Championship at any level, be it youth, junior or senior.

She is also the first Indian — men or women — to have won a gold in a track event at the world level.

Das, from Dhing village in Assam’s Nagaon district, now joins the illustrious company of star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold in Poland in the last edition in 2016 in a world record effort.

In fact, Das is the first Indian track athlete to have won a medal in the history of this competition.

The other medal winners are — Seema Punia (bronze in discus in 2002) and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (bronze in discus in 2014).

Congratulating Das, President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter, saying, “Congratulations to our sensational sprint star Hima Das for winning the 400m gold in the World Under-20 Championship. This is India’s first ever track gold in a World Championship. A very proud moment for Assam and India, Hima; now the Olympic podium beckons!”

