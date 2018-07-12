Hima Das Enters 400m Final in World U-20 Championship

Rising Assam sprinter Hima Das stormed into the final of the women’s 400m in the IAAF World U-20 Championship.In the semifinals at the Ratina Stadium, Tampere in Finland on Wednesday, Hima clocked 52.10 to qualify for Thursday’s final.

She was in the first group and ran on lane six. She pushed her opponents easily in that group.

Andrea Miklos of Romania also qualified from that group with a timing of 52.48 seconds.

Altogether eight runners have qualified for the final of the event.

However, other Indian runner Jisna Mathew failed to qualify for the final who clocked 53.86 in the second group.

- The Assam Tribune