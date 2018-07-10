Hima Das Eyes for IAAF World U-20 Championships

As the curtains go up for the IAAF under-20 World athletics championships on Tuesday, Indian sprinter Hima Das from Assam, starts favourite for the women’s 400m gold in Tampere, Finland.

She has been improving with every race and now. With her 51.13s, the 18-year-old Inter-State National champion from Assam has the fastest time among the entries for the event.

She is also the world’s second-fastest junior quartermiler this year and with the season-leader, American Sydney McLaughlin (personal best 50.07s) skipping the championships, the focus will be on Hima.

Two years ago, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra gave India its first-ever gold in an IAAF Worlds, when he took the under-20 title in Poland with a world junior record.

And Hima, who finished sixth in the recent Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, will have a chance to create history too.

If she wins, it will be the country’s first-ever IAAF Worlds gold in a track event.

Despite the absence of Americans Symone Mason (PB 51.53) and Taylor Manson (PB 51.74) it will be a tough challenge for the Indian.

- Sportstar Live, Stan Rayan