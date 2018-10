NET Bureau

The State Bank of India announced Hima Das as the brand ambassador of digital platform SBI YONO.

Hima shot into the limelight after becoming India’s first track gold medallist in the women’s 400m event at the World U-20 Championships in Finland, followed by a gold and two silver medals at the recently concluded Asian Games in Indonesia.

The government of India also conferred her with the Arjuna Award this year for her stupendous achievement, stated a press release.