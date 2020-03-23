Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 23 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Himachal Pradesh placed under lockdown to check spread of virus: CM

Himachal Pradesh placed under lockdown to check spread of virus: CM
March 23
15:38 2020
Himachal Pradesh has been placed under lockdown indefinitely to check the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced in the Assembly on Monday.

The chief minister made the announcement before the Assembly was adjourned sine die.

The people should not panic as the government is ready to meet any eventuality, he said, adding that the lockdown will remain in force till further orders.

Essential services will, however, continue as usual.

On Sunday, Kangra district, where two confirmed cases of coronavirus had been reported, was locked down.

A 32-year-old man from Harchakkian tehsil and a 64-year-old woman from Dohabe village in Shahpur subdivision have tested positive for coronavirus.

Besides, a number of people have been kept under home quarantine.

 

Source: Business Standard

 

