Himanta Biswa Sarma Named Chairperson of Asian Para-Badminton Committee

Badminton Association of India (BAI) President Himanta Biswa Sarma has been nominated as the chairperson of the Asian Para-Badminton Committee.

Sarma was inducted into the committee during the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) Annual General Meeting at Gold Coast, Australia on May 18 on the sidelines of the Sudirman Cup. The position was earlier held by former BAI chief, late Akhilesh Das Gupta.

Sarma, a cabinet minister in Assam, will assume his duties with immediate effect and will serve as the chairperson of the commission for a two-year tenure. With Para-Badminton set to make its debut in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, the development of Indian Para-Badminton is one of the key issues for BAI and Sarma’s appointment will play a huge role towards realising that goal.

“This is indeed a matter of great pride for BAI that Sarma has been elected as the president of the body. His selection shows how important India is considered in the global badminton circuit and only underlines BAI’s commitment towards taking the sport to unprecedented heights,” BAI Secretary General Anup Narang said.

“We are quite sure that Sarma will do great justice to his new role and will hit the ground running,” Narang added.

-IANS