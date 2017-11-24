Himanta Sarma Issues ‘Unconditional Apology’ For ‘Cancer is Divine Justice’ Remark

A day after his “cancer is divine justice” remark triggered a controversy, Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issued an “unconditional apology” claiming he was quoted out of context. “In their bid to trivialize and sensationalise, no one is looking at (the) content of my whole speech and intent,” Himanta said. Offering an apology, Himanta claimed that the remarks were made “in the context of helping poor students of Government schools and to request teachers not to neglect them”.

“It was also intended to send (a) message to district education officers not to harass teachers,” he said in the press release. Himanta added that his statements did not intend to cause any pain to cancer patients. “However, if owing to the blatant

distortions, it has caused any anxiety and problems to anyone, I hereby offer my unconditional apology for the pain,” he said.

Himanta also alleged that a section of local and national media and a few in the Congress party have been “playing the story”. “It is causing immense agony among the cancer patients and their relatives,” he said.

The minister added: “I lost my father, best friends and relatives to cancer. And everyone in Assam and outside know my passion to work on containing cancer through best possible cancer treatment facilities including free chemotherapy, financial scheme to help up to 2 Re lacs to cancer patient, one state-of-art cancer hospital in Guwahati with PET CT, banning chewing tobacco and now starting a grid of hospital in across Assam are some of my humble contribution as health minister of Assam.”

The Assam health minister on Wednesday triggered a controversy after he said that people suffer from life-threatening diseases such as cancer because of sins committed in the past. “God makes us suffer when we sin. Sometimes we come across young men getting inflicted with cancer or young men meeting with accidents. If you observe the background you will come to know that it’s divine justice. Nothing else. We have to suffer that divine justice,” Sarma said at an event in Guwahati organised for distribution of appointment letters to teachers.

Himanta Sarma drew sharp criticism on social media. Congress MP Kapil Sibal tweeted, “Himanta Biswa Sarma says that cancer is divine justice for sins committed. That such a person is (a) minister is (a) divine injustice.”

P Chidambaram tweeted, “Cancer is divine justice for sins’ says Assam Minister Sarma. That is what switching parties does to a person.”

