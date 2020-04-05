Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 05 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Himanta urged government employees to take responsibility of five families each; appreciates the efforts of health workers

Himanta urged government employees to take responsibility of five families each; appreciates the efforts of health workers
April 05
04:25 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET News Desk

 

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a press conference on Saturday requested the Government employees to take the responsibility of five families each in their neighbourhood. Sarma further added that full salaries of the government employees will be released this month.

The announcement came after the nation has been put into lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. As a result of the lockdown, a lot of inconveniences is being faced by the citizens, especially the underprivileged or the daily wage earners. Hence, the health minister has urged the employees to help the needy, in whatever way they can in the procurement of basic necessities of day-to-day life.

“While there was a discussion on possible deductions, we’ve decided to release full salary of Assam Govt employees for March. However, my humble request that in view of the lockdown, each one of you take care of at least 5 needy families. That will be best #Bihu gift you can give,” he tweeted.

Appreciating the hardwork put forth by the health workers, in the fight against the deadly virus, the 108 ambulance and 104 health helpline employees will be provided with Rs 50 lakh of medical insurance. The state government will also provide a sum of Rs 1000 to 108 employees for the next three months additionally.

“In order to strengthen our preparations to tackle with #COVID19, we have decided to bring 108 ambulance and 104 health helpline employees under Rs 50 lakh medical insurance.GoA shall provide Rs 1000 to 108 employees for next 3 month additionally,” Sarma tweeted.

At the press conference, Sarma announced that Hotel Vivanta by Taj, Guwahati will be turned into a quarantine zone for the doctors and nurses who have been directly involved in the treatment of COVID-19 related patients. “The doctors and nurses after being on duty for one week, they will have to be in quarantine for 14 days mandatorily. The Hotel authorities have assured that the medical staff will get all sorts of facilities during their quarantine period,” adds Sarma.

On Saturday, the number of positive cases rose to 25 in the state, this  include five new cases. Four of the positive cases are related to the Nizamuddin event while one has been reported from Zoo Road in Guwahati. However, Sarma informed that investigations are going on to trace out the source from where he got infected. His travel history is being verified and all the persons he had met are being traced.

Later in the evening, the Health Minister held a video conferencing with all the DCs, SPs and Health Officials in the presence of Minister of State Health Pijush Hazarika, ADGP Law & Order G P Singh and Principal Secretary Samir Sinha to discuss further steps towards combating the coronavirus.

The minister took to Twitter to thank the people who have donated generously in the Assam Arogya Nidhi, in the fight against COVID-19.

 

 

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.