Mon, 28 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Hindi Word of the Year,2018 : Nari Shakti

Hindi Word of the Year,2018 : Nari Shakti
January 28
16:30 2019
NET Bureau

The Hindi word ‘Nari Shakti’ has been chosen as Hindi word of 2018 by Oxford Dictionary. The initiative has been taken on Saturday at the Jaipur Literature Festival and also the subject of a panel discussion.

“March 2018 recorded a large spike in the use of ”Nari Shakti” as discussion began around Indian government’s Nari Shakti Puraskar (Women Power Award) given by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. ‘Nari Shakti’ got focussed attention both due to the efforts by the central government and Hindi speakers with the aim of promoting inclusive development.” – said in a statement.

According to the Oxford Dictionaries, the Supreme Court’s rulings on triple talaq and entry of women into Kerala’s Sabarimala temple have added momentum to the idea of Nari Shakti. And the championing of the #MeToo also helped to promote the Hindi word in international platform. In 2017, Oxford Dictionaries had chosen ‘Aadhar’ as the word of the year.

Source: Pratidin Time

