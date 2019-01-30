Hindu Mahasabha Leader Shoots at Mahatma Gandhi’s Effigy

NET Bureau
Even as the nation observed Martyrs’ Day to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, national secretary of the Hindu Mahasabha Shakun Pandey shot at an effigy of Gandhi and garlanded Nathuram Godse, Gandhi’s assassin on Wednesday, 30 January.
In Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh, Pandey shot at an effigy of Gandhi with an artificial gun, following which ‘blood’ oozed from it, reported Times Now.
In a video, Pandey is seen aiming at the effigy before pulling the trigger, when she is stopped by the person behind the camera, who can be heard saying, “Chalana nahi. Abhi to photo session ho raha hai (Don’t shoot just yet. Right now it is the photo session).
After recreating Gandhi’s successful assassination, Pandey garlanded a statue of Godse, following which she distributed sweets among her supporters.
This is not the first time the Hindu Mahasabha has marked Gandhi’s death anniversary in such a manner. The saffron outfit generally observes 30 January as ‘Shaurya Divas’ and distributes sweets to mark the occasion.
This is because while the nation celebrates Gandhi as the ‘Father of the nation’, the fringe group holds him responsible for India’s partition.
Meanwhile, across the country, several politicians and leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind paid their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 71st death anniversary.
78-year-old Gandhi was shot dead by Nathuram Godse, right-wing advocate of Hindu nationalism on 30 January 1948 in New Delhi. Godse was found guilty of the assassination and executed the following year.
Source: The Quint