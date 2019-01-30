Hindu Mahasabha Leader Shoots at Mahatma Gandhi’s Effigy

NET Bureau

Even as the nation observed Martyrs’ Day to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, national secretary of the Hindu Mahasabha Shakun Pandey shot at an effigy of Gandhi and garlanded Nathuram Godse, Gandhi’s assassin on Wednesday, 30 January.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh, Pandey shot at an effigy of Gandhi with an artificial gun, following which ‘blood’ oozed from it, reported Times Now.

In a video, Pandey is seen aiming at the effigy before pulling the trigger, when she is stopped by the person behind the camera, who can be heard saying, “Chalana nahi. Abhi to photo session ho raha hai (Don’t shoot just yet. Right now it is the photo session).