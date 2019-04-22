Hindus Strongly Condemn Sri Lanka Massacre on Easter Sunday

NET Bureau

Hindus have strongly condemned massacre on Easter Sunday in various Sri Lanka churches and other places, killing worshippers and others; and expressed sympathy to victims.

Distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada (USA) today, said: We are deeply saddened by this horrific tragedy on the most important of Christian holidays. Our hearts go out to the victims and their loved ones and the entire communities around them. Targeting of innocent people at the sacred worship centers and other places is abhorrent.

It was a senseless and shocking act of violence. We condemn any and all acts of violence against innocent people. Our heartfelt prayers and sympathies go out to the victims, their families and friends; Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, added.

Rajan Zed further wrote: We are praying to Almighty to provide the mourning families help and consolation in dealing with this tragedy at this difficult time. Besides these families, we also express deep sympathies to the wounded and their relatives and friends and all others affected. It was heartbreaking and appalling for the entire Hindu community.

Urging for interfaith unity, Zed stated: We, as people of faith, despite our different belief systems, must take a stand against violence by coming together with kindness and love. He urged Hindu temples and prayer-centers to hold special prayers for all those who were touched by this tragic loss in Sri Lanka.