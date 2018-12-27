Hindustan Times Journalist Reaches Manipur on Solo Motorcycle Ride

NET Bureau

A senior journalist, who had been on a solo motorcycle ride, reached Manipur on Sunday (December 23) and headed for Kohima on Tuesday morning.

Sharing his experience while speaking to Imphal Free Press, Sabir Hussain (53) from Hindustan Times while acknowledging his wife for understanding and supporting his solo expedition of almost 7000km on a Royal Enfield Himalayan bike through the northeast states also said “I want to live life, not just exist and besides, what’s life without a little passion.”

He also said that the people of the State had been helping and guiding him through his journey in the Manipur which began from 23 of this month and ended today but he also said that the conditions of the roads were not in an enjoyable condition while he travelled.

Hussain who took two months off from his usual work for this expedition, is originally from Guwahati and is living in New Delhi for the last 30 years.

He had a mission to dig out the untold stories of the region in his upcoming book. While in Kohima, he also has plans to meet the surviving veterans of World War II.

His attempt to ride through northeast region is a challenged he undertook to see if he could still carry on with the Himalayan at his age, he added.

Hussain visited Meghalaya recently and during his stay, he visited many places, experienced archery and also met famous singer Lou Majaw and the top football clubs in the city. He also acquainted himself with the local culture and lifestyle of people.

Hussain narrated that he was a member of a motorcycle club in Delhi and had wanted to go on such solo rides. His first solo ride to Ladakh was made in 2013 and authored ‘Battlefields and Paradise’ shortly after his trip.

Hussain said he began his journey from Siliguri in November and visited places like Darjeeeling, Sikkim, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Speaking his experiences, he narrated that he met senior citizens who had witnessed the war back when China occupied a large part of Arunachal

SOURCE: Imphal Free Press

Image Credit: Imphal Free Press