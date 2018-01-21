Historic Jonbeel Mela Concludes

The three day community fair ‘Jonbeel Mela’ at Deyang Belguri in Morigaon district of Assam concluded on Saturday. Like every year, the fair witnessed an unprecedented rush of people from all over Assam who came to be a part of the Jonbeel Mela.

The final day of the fair was graced by the presence of Assam chief minister Sarabanda Sonowal and Jagiroad constituency MLA Pijush Hazarika. The Chief Minister announced a grant of Rs. one crore for various developmental works of the area.

A Rajdarbar of the Gobha kingdom was also organised on the Mela ground with Rajdarbar followers and other Rajas from different kingdoms.

The uniqueness and the USP of this fair is the practice of Barter system. People, specially tribes, come to join the fair and trade their goods giving the message of friendship and harmony at the same time.

The history of the fair dates back to the 15th century, when political meetings were being held between Gabha Raja, the king of Tiwa Lalung tribe with the Ahom kings, near Jonbeel.

The theme of the mela happens to be harmony and brotherhood among the indigenous Assamese communities and tribes scattered in the northeast India. The Gobha King along with his courtiers visits the mela and collects taxes from his subjects. People perform their traditional dance and music, making the atmosphere one of joy and fun.

Different kinds of items were available in the fair which attracted a huge crowd. Items from fresh ginger to turmeric, sesame, wild potatoes, chillies, herbs, other vegetables and fruits, rice cakes made by the tribals, dried fish, fresh fish, poultry, different types of aromatic rice, cotton, lac, traditional costumes, cane and bamboo products, wooden furniture, handicrafts and daily-use articles could be found in the fair.