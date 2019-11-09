‘Historic judgement’ to ‘depoliticising the issue': Leaders react on Ayodhya verdict

NET Bureau

The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India’s history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century-old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

PM Modi hailed the decision, “The halls of justice have amicably concluded a matter going on for decades. Every side, every point of view was given adequate time and opportunity to express differing points of view. This verdict will further increase people’s faith in judicial processes,” he said.

Amit Shah expressed gratitude to all groups, countless unknown people who strived for legal resolution of Ram Janmaboomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, too, lauded the decision. He said, “It is a historic and landmark judgement.”

BJP Vice President, Uma Bharati welcomed the ‘divine’ verdict. She hailed Singhal and Advani who played the most significant part in the movement.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, ”Recalling the honourable Ashok Singhal ji, paying homage to him. All those who sacrificed their lives for this work, tribute and… Greetings of Advani ji, under whose leadership all of us put our best at stake for this great work.”

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also welcomed the verdict and urged that everyone support for unity and amity in the country.

Shiv Sena leader, Aaditya Thackeray who in the recent Maharashtra Assembly polls won from the Worli constituency tweeted, ”Jai Shree Ram!”

Delhi CM and AAP leader, Arvind Kejriwal also welcomed the verdict. He said, “We welcome the decision of the SC. Today SC gave the decision on several decades of controversy. The years-old dispute ended today. I appeal to all people to maintain peace and harmony.”

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala “SC’s verdict has come, we are in favour of the construction of Ram Temple. This judgement not only opened the doors for the temple’s construction but also closed the doors for BJP to politicise the issue.”

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday urged people of the state to ‘wholeheartedly welcome’ the Supreme court verdict in the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case, and not to react ‘emotionally.’

He said the judgement is neither a victory nor a defeat for anyone.

“The Judgment of Hon’ble Supreme Court on Ayodhya is historic. The Judgement will further strengthen India’s social fabric. I urge everyone to take the verdict with equanimity and magnanimity. I also appeal to the people to maintain peace & harmony after this landmark verdict,” he tweeted.

RSS Chief, Mohan Bhagwat said, “We welcome this decision of Supreme Court. This case was going on for decades and it has reached the right conclusion.” He further said, “This should not be seen as a win or loss. We also welcome everyone’s efforts to maintain peace and harmony in society.”

Spiritual leader, Sri Sri Ravishankar said, ”This is a historic judgement, I welcome it. This case was going on for a long time and finally it has reached a conclusion. Peace and harmony should be maintained in society.”

Nirmohi Akhara spokesperson, Kartik Chopra, was grateful to the SC despite it pronounced against their claim — that it is a shebait or devotee of the deity Ram Lalla. He said that top Court recognised its fight for the past 150 years.

However, the Sunni Waqf board’s lawyer Zafaryab Jilani expressed disappointment over the issue. ”The Ayodhya verdict has a lot of contradictions. We will seek a review as we are not satisfied with the verdict.”

”It is not just to give an inner courtyard to another party,” he argued while appealing for peace and no protest.

Kamaal Faruqi of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) also expressed disappointment on the verdict.

Source: Deccan Chronicle