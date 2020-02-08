Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 08 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Hit-and-run accused arrested

Hit-and-run accused arrested
February 08
14:12 2020
NET Bureau

The police here in East Siang district on Wednesday arrested one Mirajul Ali, a resident of Murkong Selek (Assam), in connection with a case of hit-and-run which claimed a man’s life.

The case was registered at the police station in RUKSIN.

The accused, who was riding a motorcycle, had hit the scooter belonging to one Onga Darang, who succumbed to his injuries at the hospital while his pillion rider, Oyam Darang, sustained grievous injuries.

The accused and his pillion rider also sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital.

According to Ruksin PS OC Abraham Taying, the police registered the case after a complaint was lodged at the police station in RUKSIN on 26 January.

“On 5 February, when the accused was released from the hospital, police rounded him up for interrogation at the Ruksin PS, during which he confessed to having hit the scooter from behind,” the OC said.

The accused initially made up a story, claiming the involvement of a Maruti Alto car in the accident, but his claim was disproved when the police analyzed CCTV footages collected from the place of the accident and found that no such car was plying in the area at the time the accident occurred.

Source: The Arunachal Times

