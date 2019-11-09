Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 09 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Hitesh Dev Sarma new National Register of Citizens Coordinator

Hitesh Dev Sarma new National Register of Citizens Coordinator
November 09
20:14 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Senior Assam Civil Services officer, Hitesh Dev Sarma, will be the next Coordinator of National Register of Citizens

Senior Assam Civil Services officer, Hitesh Dev Sarma, will be the next Coordinator of National Register of Citizens (NRC). Sarma, a 1986 batch ACS officer, is expected to assume charge on Monday. The Supreme Court had transferred NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela, asking the Assam government to suggest names of officers who could succeed Hajela. Sarma was involved in the NRC works till 2016, when he moved out of the NRC directorate.

The final NRC which was published on August 31 this year had excluded 1.9 million people out of the registry. The next process of the NRC is to send letters to those left out of final NRC with reason for their non-inclusion and process fresh application through the Foreigners Tribunal. The process is likely to start this month.

Source: Dailyhunt

Tags
NRC
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.