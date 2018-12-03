Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 03 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

‘HIV Positive People Must Not Be Isolated’

‘HIV Positive People Must Not Be Isolated’
December 03
11:17 2018
Pulakesh Das

On the occasion of World AIDS Day on Saturday (December 1), an awareness programme was held in Bongaigaon College.

The programme was attended by a host of dignitaries, where renowned medical expert of Bongaigaion district Dr Bijit Kumar Saikia was the resource person. Dr Saikia, in his address to the august gathering, shared the necessary steps to be taken to curb the HIV/AIDS.

He also emphasized on HIV test for a secure and healthy life.

Dr TK Bahadur, Head of the Department of Economics of Bongaigaon College, in his speech said that HIV positive people should never be isolated by the society. He also stressed that awareness regarding HIV/AIDS needs to be raised so that HIV positive people can also lead a healthy and productive life.

The programme which was organized under the banner of NSS Unit, Bongaigaon College was anchored by Dr PC Kalita Head of the Department of Management. The vote of thanks was offered by Ripunjay Bezbaruah of the Department of English.

