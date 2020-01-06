HM Amit Shah asks Delhi LG to call representatives from JNU for discussions

NET Bureau

Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal this morning and asked him to call representatives from Jawaharlal Nehru University for discussions following violence at university premises. Mr Shah had yesterday spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner about the situation at JNU and ordered an inquiry by a senior police officer into the violence that broke out last evening.

The Home Minister’s office said, the inquiry will be carried out by a joint Commissioner of Police level officer. Home Ministry has also sought a report from the Delhi Police about the situation prevailing in the institution and the steps taken to restore peace.

The Registrar and Pro Vice Chancellor of JNU met Mr Baijal this morning and apprised him of the situation.

Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has condemned the incidents of violence inside the Campus and said it is unfortunate and a matter of serious concern. He has appealed to the students to maintain calm and peace in the campus and maintain the dignity of the university.

Meanwhile, JNU Administration has said that it feels pain and anguish for the students who have sustained injuries in this violence. It said JNU is known for peaceful and democratic protests. JNU Administration further said that any form of violence on the campus will not be tolerated. It said the violators of University rules who are trying to disrupt the peaceful academic atmosphere of the campus will not be spared. JNU administration has appealed to all the stakeholders of the University to maintain peace in the campus and not to get provoked by any misinformation.

DCP Southwest Devender Arya said police has registered FIR in the case. Police conducted flag march in the university campus and the situation is normal.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to Delhi Police today in connection with the violence at JNU the day before. In the notice, Maliwal has sought details of the FIR registered in the case and reasons for not responding to violence immediately.

BJP in a tweet has strongly condemned the violence in the JNU campus. It said that this is a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy, who are determined to use students as cannon fodder, create unrest to shore up their shrinking political footprint. The party has said that Universities should remain places of learning and education.

Congress has said it is shameful that violence in the university broke out under the watch of government, JNU administration and Delhi police.

Clashes broke out between two groups of students at JNU last evening. Medical of 35 students have been completed in both AIIMS trauma centre and Safdarjung hospital.

Meanwhile, JNU has sent detailed report of violence on campus, and sequence of events to the HRD Ministry.

Source: News On Air