Hojai Additional District and Sessions Judge Award Death Penalty to Minor Rape & Murder Accused

NET Bureau

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge in Hojai in Assam on Wednesday awarded death penalty and life imprisonment respectively to two persons accused in rape and murder of a minor girl near Hojai area.

The brutal crime was committed on February 5, 2017. The court of additional district and session judge pronounced death sentence for Krishna Rajgarh alias Sagar.

The court awarded death sentence to the key accused Krishna Rajgarh under sections 376 (A), 302 and 201 of IPC.

Source: Pratidin Time